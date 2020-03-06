Precious Metals Bulls Eyeing Historic Gold Ratio Breakout!

Chris Kimble
By
Chris Kimble
-
gold price breakout history bullish year 2020 precious metals

Gold/Dollar Ratio Chart

One of my favorite gold ratios to follow is a simple one: The price of Gold versus the US Dollar.

If Gold is outperforming King Dollar, it’s a strong indicator for precious metals bulls.

So gold bulls want to see this ratio heading higher. And as you can see in today’s chart, Gold has been in a rising trend channel for the last 5 years.

In fact, the Gold to US Dollar ratio has rallied sharply of in recent weeks.

The ratio is working on an important breakout at (1) which historically sends a bullish message to the precious metals sector. Stay tuned!

