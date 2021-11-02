Natural Gas Futures Price Reversal Triggers Ellipse Buy Signal

We have been bullish on natural gas for some time.

For market timers, however, it’s been choppy with some wide swings during its move higher.

For this reason, we focus on price reversals near well-defined support levels that trigger ellipse buy signals. In today’s chart we can see that natural gas futures are turning up from trend-line price support. And the ellipse buy signal has us bullish once again.

Any trades attempts require stops and the understanding that this is a volatile market. But the trend is still pointing higher at the moment.

Natural Gas Futures Price Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.