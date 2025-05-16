Natural Gas ETF (UNG) Trying To Fend Off Nasty Pullback

Things were looking up for natural gas at the beginning of the year.

But a big rally gave way to a big selloff.

Today, we look at the volatile U.S. Natural Gas ETF (UNG).

And, although its in a rough patch, perhaps the future brings hope… in the way of a large basing price pattern.

$UNG Natural Gas ETF “daily” Chart

Momentum has turned lower and downtrend resistance has held. Both are near-term setbacks for UNG. However, there is strong support at the $12-$13 area (a base was built). This should provide support, but as noted, natural gas can be quite volatile so risk management needs to be in full effect.

