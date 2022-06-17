Nasdaq Under-Performance Looks Like Dot-Com Deja Vu!

Chris Kimble
Tech stocks continue to lead the market to the downside, with the Nasdaq declining over 30% from its 2021 high.

Today, we share an update to a ratio chart that we have shown several times (check out our post from February!). It’s the Nasdaq composite to S&P 500 Index performance ratio.

Needless to say, it has been a painful lesson for investors whom ignored this sell signal pattern.

As you can see, the breakdown occurred at (2) and selling accelerated (tech underperformance). This is a similar pattern to the dot-com crash. It doesn’t matter… until it matters! Stay tuned!

Nasdaq Composite to S&P 500 Index Ratio “monthly” Chart

nasdaq under performance year 2022 important bear market sell signal chart

