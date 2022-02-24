Are Tech Stocks Following Year 2000 Waterfall Selling Pattern?

Weakness in the technology sector continues to rattle the markets as growth stocks get hit.

Today we take a look at the relative strength (or lack there of) of the Nasdaq Composite by looking at its ratio to the S&P 500 Index.

And, as most of you are aware, we have shared today’s chart before. Our last update was in early February – you can read it here.

So far, what we’ve shared in the past, continues to play out in similar fashion to the 2000 pattern. Whether it’s a repeat or a fractal (rhyme) doesn’t matter.

A pattern is a pattern and this has been calling for caution since support broke. And selling in tech stocks appears to be picking up. Is a “waterfall” in tech stock playing out? Stay tuned!

Nasdaq Composite / S&P 500 Index Ratio Chart

