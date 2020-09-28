Nasdaq Composite Rally Or Further Correction? Watch These Levels

Nasdaq Composite Chart

Investors would love to know how long and how deep this stock market correction will run. Or, on the other hand, if the correction is already over!

In either event, much will depend on the market leading Nasdaq Composite Index and tech stocks.

So today we look at the Nasdaq and highlight some levels on the up and downside. As you can see on the chart, the Nasdaq held our initial support. If that give way, then we would expect a test of the 9600 area.

On the upside, the Nasdaq would need to exceed the recent highs at 11297 for investors to expect a bigger rally.

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.