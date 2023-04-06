Market Update (April6): Bonds, Euro-Dollar, Metals, Oil and a Stock Pick

In the last few Daily blogs, we have covered a lot!

From the silver to gold ratio, to long bonds to the Euro versus the dollar.

And that’s not all!

We have looked at the 23-month moving average and how that has been an incredibly reliable indicator to assess where the economy might be going-or if it is going nowhere.

We also covered the agricultural ETF DBA, sugar futures and their significance-and most recently, looking at Utilities.

For today, we posted a short 11 minute video that I do for CMCMarkets in the U.K.

Here is the video (recorded April 4):

And please take some time to listen to a podcast with Madam Trader’s host Ashley Kyle Miller recorded March 20th https://open.spotify.com/episode/5wsel9HO3etLVRsneWndPb

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 405 support and 410 pivotal

Russell 2000 (IWM) 170 support- 180 resistance still

Dow (DIA) Confirmed bullish phase and inside day-through 336.25 could go higher

Nasdaq (QQQ) 325 resistance 314 10-DMA support

Regional banks (KRE) 41.28 March 24 low

Semiconductors (SMH) 247 is the most significant support

Transportation (IYT) 219 the 200-week moving average to hold if good

Biotechnology (IBB) Exhibiting leadership, especially if clears 130

Retail (XRT) Don’t want to see this break under 59.75-and best if clears 64.50

