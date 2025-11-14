Macro Economic Update: Key Data Points to Consider Now

I did 2 major interviews where I got to talk about a lot of different topics in depth. (links in the media section)

This Daily is a list with a summary of those talking points.

I would like to thank Maggie Lake and Ash Bennington of Real Vision for allowing me the generous amount of time.

Current Market Conditions:

I characterize the market as “sloppy,” with mixed indices signaling potential consolidation or rollover.

I emphasize cautious stock selection, focusing on avoiding negative market events.

GROWTH STOCKS: A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD

On one hand, nobody wants to see them collapse because that would be bad for everything.

But we also want to see rotation into other areas, and that could be conceived as healthy.

The technology sector, represented by the ARK ETF, is showing signs of pressure, reflecting broader concerns around tech valuations.

UPDATE ON THE MODERN ECONOMIC FAMILY

Overall, when you put the picture together, “you can actually be more bullish than bearish – you just have to pick carefully,” Mish said.

Grandpa Russell (IWM) Watch the 240 level; a break would be more of a concern.

Granny Retail found major support at a 200-day moving average.

Transportation (IYT) holding thus far

Regional banks (KRE) have bounced a bit from support

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is a positive

Semiconductors (SMH) 240 area key support

METALS UDATE

The gold-silver ratio is an inflationary indicator, noting recent highs in silver and interplay with US dollar levels.

Silver can easily go to $75 or even $85 an ounce and gold could get to $4,700-$5,000 if we see that kind of move in silver.

Energy and commodity prices as traditional inflation measures, mentioning spikes in sugar and cattle prices as potential inflation signals.

Grains and Softs

Sugar is a social unrest barometer, an inflation barometer.

DBA watch for a breakout

The Vanity Trade

More bullish now than before-many buy opportunities.

Shift in consumer behavior due to weight loss drugs could drive growth in associated stocks and alter spending patterns.

Crypto

Stay informed on cryptocurrency market dynamics, focusing on blockchain infrastructure over speculative assets.

OPPPORTUNITIES

Consider investments in sectors where AI is driving innovation, such as biotech and digital content.

TAKING PROFITS

Part of trade and risk management.

Stay adaptable to market cycles while remaining optimistic about long-term economic evolution driven by innovation.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.