Precious Metals Near Important Decision Point

NOTE: @marketminute, Mish’s twitter has been hacked. While it gets fixed she will post and respond on @ecomodfam

A Sharp Pullback from Strength

Gold and silver have both pulled back sharply from their all-time highs.

In the process:

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They tested key support levels

And are now underperforming the S&P 500

That relative weakness matters.

When metals lag equities after a strong run, it often signals a pause in momentum rather than immediate continuation.

Gold: Holding Support, Stuck in a Range

Gold has managed to hold an important technical level at its 200-day moving average.

In addition, a clear support zone has formed around 4,500.

This is constructive.

However, holding support is only part of the story.

For gold to regain upside momentum:

It must close above 5,055

Until that happens, gold remains:

➡ Range-bound

➡ In a consolidation phase

Silver: Sideways with Defined Levels

Silver is showing a similar, though slightly weaker, pattern.

After its decline, price is now:

Moving sideways

Attempting to stabilize

The key level to watch on the downside is:

70, which now serves as pivotal support

On the upside:

83 is the level bulls must clear to regain control

Until then, silver remains in wait-and-see mode.

The Gold-to-Silver Ratio: The Real Tell

Perhaps the most important signal right now is not price alone but the relationship between gold and silver.

The gold-to-silver ratio provides insight into:

Risk appetite

Relative strength

Inflation vs. fear dynamics

For silver to truly outperform:

➡ The ratio must break below 56

For context:

The January 2026 low in the ratio was near 46

That coincided with silver’s strong rally to new highs

Right now, that signal is not yet in place.

The Actionable Framework

Here’s how to approach this environment:

Gold above 5,055

→ Breakout potential

→ Bullish continuation

→ Breakout potential → Bullish continuation Silver above 83

→ Strength confirmed

→ Momentum rebuilding

→ Strength confirmed → Momentum rebuilding Gold-to-silver ratio below 56

→ Strong bullish signal for silver

Until those conditions are met:

➡ Avoid committing significant capital

➡ Let the market confirm direction

Bottom Line

Both gold and silver are doing something important:

They are holding support — but not yet breaking out.

This is the difference between:

A setup

and

and A signal

Right now, we have the setup.

The signal still needs to come.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.