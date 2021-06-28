Long-Dated Treasury Bonds (TLT) Nearing Major Trend Test

Long-dated treasury bonds have been out of favor since the coronavirus market crash in February/March 2020.

Not only were bonds trading at the highs (and interest rates at multi-century lows), but the economy was counted out… until it wasn’t. The combination of a recovering economy and trillions of dollars passed by congress pressured interest rates higher (and bonds lower).

So where’s that put us today? Well, the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) spent much of spring building a base in sideways trading. And recently, TLT has begun to move higher.

The trend is still lower but TLT is nearing a critical trend test. Today’s chart is simple, highlighting this and more on a long-term “weekly” chart.

$TLT 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF “weekly” Chart

As one can see, TLT’s long-term trend (40-week moving average) is trending lower. Price is trading beneath this level but may be set for an important test as the short-term trend (10-week moving average) curls higher and converges with the 40-week ma.

