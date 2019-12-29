Large Cap Stocks: Bull Horns

In this post, I’ll make an observation that shows how simple investing can be.

Large cap stocks (i.e. the S&P 100 Index) have been en vogue and out-performed smaller cap stocks.

This isn’t a comment about today’s trade; rather, it’s a longer-term observation. We do this by looking at performance over a longer-term duration and compare charts and market returns (or perhaps a ratio chart).

Pretty simple. And this can be applied across sectors and stocks (and over intermediate or shorter-term durations). Compare the major industries and sectors to find current leaders, or better yet, emerging leaders. Then find stocks within those “leading” sectors.

S&P 100 Chart

The chart below is of the S&P 100 Index. A picture is worth a thousand words. Large cap stocks have been very strong.

While the S&P 100 is making new all-time highs, the Russell 2000 small cap index is still off its 2018 highs. Again, this is a longer-term observation (small caps have been performing better of late). Over the past 2 years, large caps have been very strong.

