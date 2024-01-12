Key Stock Market Indices and ETFs Trading At Breakout Resistance!

After a big year-end rally, the stock market is attempting to consolidate gains in January.

That consolidation has several stock indices and ETFs trading near recent price highs.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

Today’s chart 4-Pack highlights a key bank stocks, JP Morgan $JPM, the S&P 500 equal weight ETF $RSP, the Nasdaq 100 ETF $QQQ and the Nasdaq 100 equal weight ETF $QQEW. And as we mentioned, breakout tests are in play at each (1) across the board.

I agree with Ole Joe that breakouts at (1) would be bullish for the broader stock market.

That said, RSI is currently near the peak levels of 2-years ago. It will be interesting (and important) to see what happens here. Stay tuned!

Chart 4-Pack of $JPM, $RSP, $QQQ, $QQEW

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.