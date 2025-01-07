Is The Moderna Stock (MRNA) Rally For Real?

Without our health… time to look at Moderna’s stock (NASDAQ: MRNA).

In my Outlook 2025, I list 10 stock picks.

I also end the picks section with Honorable Mention stocks that I describe as “These stocks faced challenges in 2024, but as we approach 2025, they show promising fundamentals and charts with clear support levels and obvious breakout points.”

Moderna (MRNA) is first on that list.

The Headlines

Moderna shares jumped more than 10% (actually nearly 14%) to lead S&P 500 gainers Tuesday, a day after the first bird-flu death was reported in the U.S.

The biotech company is developing a vaccine for H5N1.

Despite Tuesday’s gains, Moderna shares are down more than 55% over the past year.

Also stated in the Outlook 2025 about the Biotech Sector ETF (NASDAQ: IBB):

“Should IBB hold the 80-month moving average, we expect an uptrend into 2025, driven by big pharma’s focus on immunology and treatments, as well as the growing popularity of diet drugs.”

Let’s look at the Daily stock chart of Moderna:

In June 1024, MRNA broke down under the 50 daily moving average. Then in August, MRNA failed the 200-DMA.

Until today, January 7th, the downtrend has been significant.

Now, with the headlines as a catalyst, MRNA cleared the 50-DMA.

We like to see a second day confirmation of a phase change, in this case from bearish to recuperation.

Leadership is a plus and momentum agrees with the need for confirmation, rallying right into the Bollinger band.

The Podcast Geoff and I did last night mentions IBB and a whole lot more. Quite prescient.

