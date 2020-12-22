Is S&P 500 Price Volatility Signaling Coming Decline?

Given the volatile trading range on S&P 500 index futures to start the week, investors should trade with care.

I have been cautious the S&P 500 index since it traded into its MFU-4 (money flow unit) price target zone.

This stance was to avoid getting caught too long in a stretched market. That’s the purpose of our MFU targets.

The wide trading range and up-tick in volatility could very well be a shot across the bow and heightened alert to investors of further weakness to come.

Only a weekly close above 3770 would negate my cautious view. Trade safe.

