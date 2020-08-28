Is Inflation On The Horizon? Watch This Market Chart!

-

In Thursday’s speech from Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said he is targeting inflation.

Perhaps the market is seeing something similar. This prompts today’s question (and chart):

Are the markets about to send a new message regarding inflation?

Today’s chart “2-pack” highlights a couple of key inflation indicators: The Equal Weight Commodity Index and the 10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield.

As you can see, commodities and yields have been in a downtrend for several years – the Commodity Index is marked by each (1).

But both have recently perked up.

If commodities and yields breakout at each point (2) and (3), odds increase a new message is being sent. Stay tuned!

Equal-Weighted Commodities Index “monthly” Chart

equal weight commodity index trading higher forecast image august 28

