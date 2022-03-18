Is Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Headed Back Up Over $40?

At the beginning of March, we shared a buy setup for the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and that trade worked out quite well.

Today, we share another trading buy setup on GDX. The recent pullback has reversed higher and we think it may turn into a good reversal signal.

In addition to the Gold Miners ETF (GDX), some of our top equity picks in this group are AEM, GOLD, and NEM.

$GDX Gold Miners ETF Trading Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.