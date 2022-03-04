Gold Miners (GDX) Look Ready To Move Higher

Gold prices are pushing higher as as the war in Ukraine takes centerstage.

And as gold prices move higher, it only adds fuel to the gold-engrained equities like the Gold Miners (GDX).

Looking at the chart below, it looks as if Gold is emerging from a basing pattern.

Our next level higher (MFU-2 target) is up at 38.50-39.00. If hit, this would produce a nice trading gain.

$GDX Gold Miners ETF Chart

