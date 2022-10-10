Is Dow Theory Saying Game Over for Stock Market?

Investors are really struggling to make sense of bearish, yet wide-ranging, economic data and varying analyst opinions.

Call it a sign of the times.

It’s been a very difficult past 30 months for literally everyone. And this has greatly effected stocks this year. 2022 has been a rough year by all investment return measures. And it could get worse.

That’s right, it could get worse. Today’s chart 3-pack highlights 3 Dow indices that are decisively bearish… and attempting to trigger a Dow Theory sell signal.

As you can see, the Dow Industrials, Dow Transports, and Dow Utilities peaked at the top of their respective price channels and are now trading below their 40-month moving averages at each point (1).

A breakdown of the Dow Jones Industrials and Transports signals a “Dow Theory” sell signal. Seems like an important time for investors. Stay tuned!

Dow Jones Indices: Industrials, Transports, and Utilities Chart

