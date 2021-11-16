Is Carrier Global Stock Price Set For New Highs?

Carrier Global stock (CARR) appears to have ended its 2-month correction with the recent turn higher.

Initial confirmation came when the stock price recently broke above its October high.

While this is still below the old highs, it is important as CARR formed a strong base and successfully tested the regression trend channel.

Momentum is also turning higher as money flows strengthen.

My stock price target for Carrier Global (CARR) is $64.

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.