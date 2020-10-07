Investors Focus on Recovery Hopes As Stimulus Stalls

The stock market reversed gains into losses on Tuesday as stimulus talks appear to be dead. But futures for the S&P 500 Index and other broad measures are higher today, underscoring the uncertainty and price volatility in the markets. We cover a lot of important investing news, themes, and key trends (indexes, sectors, and stocks) in today’s video. Here’s a recap:

Stocks sell-off on the heels of a late-day tweet regarding stimulus talks.

Stimulus has always been a matter of when not if, which is concerning.

Growth stocks leadership down on market cap.

Investor sentiment remains roughly unchanged on the week.

Stock Market Today Video – October 7, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

