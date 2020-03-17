Investors Experience Worst Day Of Stock Market Crash Thus Far

Overnight stock market futures briefly traded limit up before paring gains into the early morning. Investors are bracing for another day of volatility as uncertainty about the coronavirus grows.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, performance across asset classes during this crash, and what we are watching in the days ahead. Here’s a recap:

– U.S. Equities Fall 12% on Monday; Close Near The Lows of The Day

– Only One Stock in the S&P 500 Index has a Bullish Rating

– Even Bond Proxies Came Under Relative Pressure

– Flight to Safety Aids Consumer Staples

Stock Market Today Video – March 17, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.