Investors Buy Stocks To Begin Holiday Shortened Thanksgiving Week

It’s Thanksgiving week, so investors are facing a holiday shortened week. Stock market futures are higher and the investing environment is spirited. That said, volume will be lighter than normal so expect bigger moves.

In today’s video we discuss key investing news and themes, asset class performance, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

The stock market tends to see light volumes during holiday weeks so there could be some price volatility.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) has been downgraded from bullish to Neutral and the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has been upgraded to Very Bullish.

A weak dollar is testing lower support while commodities test upper resistance.

U.S. treasury bonds continue to be sold.

Stock Market Video – November 23, 2020

