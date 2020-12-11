Investors Bide Time, Await Next Stock Market Catalyst

Some investor anxiety seems to be building under the surface as the stock market trades sideways, yet feels like ping pong with moves up and down. S&P 500 Index futures are pointing lower again this morning but the market has yet to resolve in any direction (i.e. new breakout or pullback).

In today’s video, I highlight the latest investing news and themes, key technical indicators, as well as highlighting sectors and stocks are trending (out-performing and under-performing). Here’s a recap:

Small cap stocks (i.e. Russell 2000 Index) continue to show strength, even in down market tapes.

The energy sector is out-performing and exploration and production stocks have joined the broader positive trend.

IPO news continues to flow as opportunity remains.

The Copper versus Gold ratio remains strong.

Stock Market Today Video – December 11, 2020

