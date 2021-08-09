Internet Usage Statistics Explode In 2021 (Shopping, Messaging, Videos)

The internet has been around for several decades and has significantly changed the way we do business, communicate, and entertain ourselves.

The result is a variety of products and services we have come to rely on around the world, and the surprising statistics that come along with that.

Every 60 seconds on the internet: 69 million messages are sent across Facebook’s WhatsApp and Messenger, $1.6 million is spent on shopping online, 500 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube, and 695,000 stories are shared on Instagram.

Investment Implications

Consumers use the internet in different ways throughout the day. When considering investments, it’s easy to lose sight of the vibrant opportunity set out there, and just how deep rooted some of these companies are in our lives.

For example, despite the sentiment from many throughout the past year, companies like Facebook continue to hold their position as a household name across social media and communication. This raises the question of whether they could leverage this to integrate commerce into the social experience, as well as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

Others like YouTube continue to feed the network effect of content on the platform with new content uploaded every minute, alongside Instagram and others.

Ultimately, it’s interesting to think not just which companies are strong consumer brands today, but which ones are well on their way to be the household names of tomorrow.

