Inflation Theme Gathers Steam On Surge In Stocks, Commodities

Last week saw all time high closes for major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite. Stock market futures are pointing lower on Monday morning, but bulls have a lot to smile about… especially when one considers the large amount of uncertainty weighing on investors minds.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss current investing themes, asset class performance and trends, sector rotation, and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

Inflation theme gathers steam as the broader commodities market continues to show strength.

One laggard of late in the commodities arena is Gold. It’s been under pressure for multiple weeks.

The US Dollar is oversold and weakness is well known (making it a crowded trade).

Stock Market Today Video – January 11, 2020

