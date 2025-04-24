Important Update on the Gold to Silver Ratio and Silver ETF

Tuesday’s daily market update was about as timely as possible, in regards to the precious metals Gold and Silver.

Here are some quotes from the piece:

“When asked about buying gold here, after years of consistently talking about the bullish case for it, I answer the same way-

I am now more interested in the gold to silver ratio and potentially buying more silver.

In 2022, when the gold to silver ratio peaked, what happened to the price of silver? Silver prices bottomed.

Now, let’s compare this action to April 2025.

IF today was the peak in the gold to silver ratio, we could assume that silver might be a buy.”

It was.

Let’s look.

A fresh look at silver since last night’s Daily.

Gaps up above the 50-DMA.

Fills the gap from the gap lower April 3rd.

Closes in the intraday high end of the trading range.

Momentum gains speed, though the red dots still must clear the 200-DMA (green). Plus, the momentum remains in a bearish divergence with the 200-DMA above the 50-DMA. On price, the 50-DMA is above the 200-DMA.

Leaves a clear risk level should the 50-DMA fail.

Finally, as for the S&P 500:

After 4 cuts last year, and a current “stay the course” message by the Fed, perhaps that is ready to shift? Not seeing it yet

As for the market, 4800 could be the low. Maybe

The market could chop and base for months. Seems probable

We won’t know if the bottom is in until SPY gets back over 5800. Quite far away

I’d rather bank on the potential silver setup. We did

