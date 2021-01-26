How to Time Your Market Entries and Avoid FOMO

Monday was a roller coaster ride for traders with a steep late morning selloff, followed by a steady wave of buying until the closing bell.

Highly volatile days can be great for making quick trades but can also come with increased risk as we saw on Monday.

The fast-moving pace can easily bring forth a slew of emotions as people rush to get a piece of the market action.

One common emotion is fear.

And on Monday morning the fear of missing out (FOMO) came as people rushed to buy big movers.

A perfect example was the Russell 2000, (IWM) which represents 2000 small cap companies.

As you can see in the 5-minute chart above, a frenzy of buying was followed by pure panic.

Its easy to get wrapped up in FOMO when you see a multitude of stocks blasting off, but this is the most important time to acknowledge you are having that feeling.

Once you identify FOMO the next step is to understand that you potentially have placed yourself in a risky spot both mentally and in the market.

The market has a special way of humbling even the best of traders and while having these feelings is normal for many traders, what is done next can make all the difference.

One quick tip that can easily save some pain and headaches is making sure you see where the money is rotating into. Lately, that rotation has become wilder and more volatile.

Above are the other major indices including the S&P500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and the Dow Jones (DIA).

While IWM was breaking out to new highs, the others were lagging or simply put, trading sideways.

As a matter of fact, the QQQs decided to go in the complete opposite direction from IWM.

Market timing and following the money rotation can greatly help when deciding to place an active trade.

Knowing when the major indices are moving together is just as important as knowing when they are diverging and why.

Watch Mish on “Wake up with Cheddar and Kristen Scholer”:

https://cheddar.com/media/futures-pull-back-after-merck-halts-two-experimental-coronavirus-vaccines

S&P 500 (SPY) 385 pivotal area to clear.

Russell 2000 (IWM) New all-time highs but couldn’t hold them. Tested the 10-DMA at 212.36

Dow (DIA) 310.24 the 10-DMA.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Closed all time high.

KRE (Regional Banks) 55.92 support. 58.31 the 10-DMA

SMH (Semiconductors) 232 support area. 246.79 resistance.

IYT (Transportation) Held the key 50-DMA at 222.26

IBB (Biotechnology) All time highs.

XRT (Retail) Huge range day. 75 key to hold.

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.