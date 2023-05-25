Housing Sector Nearing Critical Market Juncture

With interest rates rising and the housing market facing uncertainty (and losing momentum), it is a very interesting time for real estate and housing sales.

Today, we take a quick peak at the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index (HGX).

HGX is at a critical crossroads following a recent 3 day decline. 3 days doesn’t seem like much, but as the chart below will show you, it was a steep decline.

$HGX Philadelphia Housing Index “daily” Chart

The recent reversal lower is similar to 3 other reversals over the past 10 months. On came at the beginning of this year and led to a 13% decline. The other two (in green) were short-term blips in the bullish up-trend.

So the question is: Will the Housing Sector continue to slide like earlier this year? Or is the decline nearly over and ready to resume higher?

Two technical insights: If the bullish trend is to remain in place, then price needs to recoup the 20-day moving average within a few days. A concern I have is that the recent highs very briefly took out the prior highs and failed. Housing is a key cog in our economy so this is worth keeping an eye on.

