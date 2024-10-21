Home Builders Stocks Look Poised For More Gains

We scored and ranked a large list of liquid stock market sector ETFs and the Home Builders ETF (XHB) scores very well.

After doing the same exercise for the constituents of the XHB, it is important to point out that 82% of the stocks have a bullish multi-factor model score.

With this in mind, we are bullish Home Building stocks as well as the ETF (XHB).

As you can see in the chart below, the Home Builders have broken out to new highs. And the strong breadth within the sector could lead to further gains.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

$XHB Homebuilders Sector Stocks ETF

Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.