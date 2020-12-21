Holiday Stock Market To See Lower Trading Volumes

As investors eye year-end and the holiday weekend, we should expect lower trading volumes in the stock market as well as the potential for profit taking.

In today’s video, I discuss current investing news and trends, key macro technical price indicators, as well as stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Broader trends in the stock market remain bullish.

With the government in agreement on a stimulus bill, it will be interesting to see if the stock market has already priced it in.

Commodities are now a leading area of the broader financial market complex, with oil in the spotlight.

Stock Market Today Video – December 21, 2020

