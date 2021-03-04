Higher Interest Rates Weigh On Tech Heavy Growth Stocks

The U.S. equities market remains in a choppy pullback/consolidation of sorts, with the Nasdaq Composite and tech stocks showing the most weakness. It appears that the rise in interest rates is weighing heavy on growth stocks for investors.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss the latest investing trends and news. We also look at technical price indicators for the major stock market indices, sectors, commodities, as well as key stocks. Here is a recap:

Interest rates are weighing on investors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is speaking today at the WSJ Jobs Summit.

Relative weakness within the Retail sector is waving red flag.

Market breadth indicators getting weaker; could signal more choppy price action.

Stock Market Today Video – March 4, 2021

