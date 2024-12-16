Gold Price Run-Up Gives Way To Consolidation

It’s been a stellar year for gold and silver and the precious metals sector.

After breaking out over $2200, gold surged to $2800+ and was/is long overdue for some consolidation / backing and filling.

This is normal. However, how this plays out could be a weeks-long or months-long sideways trade or a deeper pullback that holds above the $2200-$2300 price area… or $210-$215 on GLD etf.

Momentum has turned down but price is trying to hold up. This is a good sign, but we’ll have to see how the next 3-5 weeks play out to see if this is a 10 percent pullback / consolidation or a more prolonged deeper pullback.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$GLD Gold ETF “weekly” Price Chart

