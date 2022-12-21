Gold Price Pattern Breakout Forecasting Rally To $3000!

Volatility and uncertainty have infected the financial markets as well as geopolitics. While unfortunate, it is the perfect environment for gold and precious metals.

And should today’s chart pattern prove correct, then gold prices may be headed much higher!

Below is an updated “monthly” chart of gold – note that we have shared this developing pattern several times. As you can see, gold has formed a long-term bullish cup with handle pattern.

AND this month it appears to be breaking above the handle of this pattern!

If/When Gold breaks above $2,000, it will clear the way for a rally towards $3,000. Wow! Stay tuned!

Gold Prices “monthly” Chart

