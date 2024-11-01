Gold Miners (GDX) Near Larger Selloff? Investor Opportunity!

The surge in gold prices in 2024 has seen gold breakout to new all-time highs and gold mining stocks out-perform.

More precisely, the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has steadily risen making high after high.

The price of gold per ounce recently hit $2800 and indicators are overbought. This has brought a stallout in gold prices and a pullback in GDX, the gold miners etf.

But right now GDX is testing important price support. And additional selling could bring a deeper selloff.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$GDX Gold Miners ETF “weekly” Chart

As you can see, GDX is testing its near-term trend line. Follow through selling to the downside would signal a deeper selloff for GDX and gold miners stocks. Silver lining: A deeper selloff would likely be a buying opportunity considering that gold has broken out to new highs and appears to be in another long-term leg higher.

