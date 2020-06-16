Gold Futures Turn Higher: Is $1860 Next Price Target?

August Gold Futures Trading Chart

The past 2 months have seen several short-term trading opportunities emerge in Gold futures.

As you can see in today’s chart, the precious metal has traded in a broad, sideways range since mid-April.

But the latest reversal higher may be the impetus for Gold to move toward our long outstanding MFU-4 price target. Like others, this is a short-term “trading” opportunity. I am using stops.

The MACD is turning up from the zero line, which is positive.

