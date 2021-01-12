Gold Futures Record Ellipse Buy Signal, $1860 Important

Recent selling in gold futures has been strong and swift. However, the price of gold is trying to reverse higher yet again.

I remain bullish on gold with a stop at $1805.

Any move back above $1860 would be bullish and likely confirm another trading leg higher.

I continue to see $1992 as a logical upside target, should price follow through higher. $1992 is our MFU-2 target (money flow unit). A weak dollar and ongoing geo-political concerns are keeping gold on the radar and may fuel another run higher.

