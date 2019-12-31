Gold Futures Rally, Miners on the Rise Into 2020

Gold Futures Rally – Price Forecast Chart

The Gold futures rally has arrived at its first short-term price target and looks ready for another move higher. See our recent research here.

For short-term traders, we would be adding on weakness.

Gold futures are seeing upside momentum expanding.

I believe Gold futures will eventually surpass the recent August high of $1567 and head to the $1640 area.

In addition to the updated gold futures chart above, find below a couple of U.S. gold miners that screen well in my work. Note that we provided an entire list to our clients at Cerundolo Research.

Newmont GoldCorp (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.