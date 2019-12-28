Gold Rally Powers Higher: Price Targets into 2020

Gold Price Chart with Targets

Gold has achieved its initial target of $1512, which we highlighted in a December 12 buy alert to clients.

We believe this is the first initial leg up after reversing higher off support.

A close over $1512 on futures should pave the way to our next upside target at $1545.

In sum, we believe Gold is poised to surpass the September highs. This should boost shares of Gold miners stocks. See chart above for further analysis.

