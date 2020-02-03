Global Equity Markets Update: Weakness Presents Buying Opportunity

Guy Cerundolo
By
Guy Cerundolo
-

The recent weakness in just about all global equity markets is due to news of the coronavirus outbreak.

I believe this selling will provide a buying opportunity in many global equity markets.

Currently, my analysis says that the S&P 500 (SPY) remains on track for 3500. And we continue to favor technology stocks.

The iShares Software ETF (IGV) is on our bullish radar, and I like several names.

I am maintaining a favorable bias for the major European markets as well as for the Nikkei.

Both the iShares Emerging Market ETF (EEM) and Brazil ETF (EWZ) triggered a buy signal for us.

See annotated charts and analysis below.

S&P 500 Index Chart

s&p 500 index stock market price reversal chart support levels month february analysis

Software ETF (IGV) Chart

shares software etf igv bullish analysis forecast higher february image

German DAX Chart

german dax reversal higher price analysis chart february

Emerging Markets (EEM) Chart

shares emerging markets etf eem bullish analysis february outlook

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication.  Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR