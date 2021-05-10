Global E-Commerce Growth Excels In Asia and Latin America

Here in the U.S., e-commerce has been around for some time – yet remains a category that has room to grow.

Many of the companies in the space have become household names, such as Amazon, Etsy, and now Wish.

However, the story is international, and continues to unfold today. India in particular is a region adopting e-commerce quickly. Last month, Wish had around a 19% download market share in India, up from 4.6% the prior year. Amazon held a 20.3% share.

When thinking of the e-commerce story, we have to think on a global basis. The companies that are not popular domestically may be the same ones that are household names abroad. Companies like Wish have not only experienced significant growth in downloads, but are competing closely with giants like Amazon and Flipkart in these regions.

Other areas like Latin America have seen the rise of giants like Mercado Libre, while Asia is home to Alibaba, Shopee and others. Ultimately, each player will have a different position in different regions – but it will be interesting to see which are able to service a global variety of consumer tastes and preferences, and lead the way.

