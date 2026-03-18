From AI to Consumer Spending: Five Analyst Days Investors Should Track

Analyst Days ramp up as companies outline strategy, growth initiatives, and long-term financial targets

Generac, Quanta Services, Constellation, Hershey, and FedEx events could offer clues on AI, energy, and consumer trends

Investors may glean insights into data center spending, household demand, and the broader economic outlook

We are already a few years into 2026.

It sure feels that way, right? An onslaught of macro events, geopolitical shocks, and multi-standard-deviation moves within some sub-asset classes has left investors wondering where and when the next major upheaval will strike. In truth, we are just 11 weeks into the year, and quarter-end is not far off. The April–May stretch is when shareholder meeting season kicks into overdrive—we’ll be sure to cover the notable gatherings and detail what they mean for investors and the economy.April-May is Peak Shareholder Meeting Season

What Are Analyst Days?

In the here and now, Analyst Days take center stage. This corporate event type differs from annual general meetings in a few key ways:

First, Analyst Days (also called Investor Days) are often voluntary marketing and educational events that aim to detail a company’s long-term strategy, product pipeline, and firm-specific trends. Reading between the lines, a company likely wouldn’t host an Investor Day if it had bad news to share. Conversely, shareholder meetings are typically mandated and focus on governance.

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Next, Analyst Days are designed for both Wall Street sell-side research analysts and large existing or prospective buy-side institutional investors. In contrast, shareholder meetings are open to stockholders only (including retail investors).

Furthermore, Analyst Days call upon a company’s segment leaders (not necessarily the CEO) to showcase bench strength, serving as an extension of guidance offered within earnings presentations and quarterly conference calls. Shareholder meetings tend to be more backward-looking and may even include an airing of grievances (so to speak) among shareholders. There could even be answers to M&A questions for added volatility fuel.

NVIDIA GTC AI was the show-stopper Analyst Day of Q1, but you should mark a handful more events on your volatility calendar:

Generac (GNRC) — Wednesday, March 25

AI and data centers are the theme as Q1 comes to a close. Generac hosts its Investor Day in a couple of weeks, and the tone should be upbeat—shares of the $12 billion market-cap Industrials sector company are up almost 50% on the year. According to the firm, Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the company’s management team will discuss key strategic priorities and growth opportunities.

Data center construction and power generation could be front and center, as Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. While not an official objective, the Wisconsin-based household name has been rebranding itself more toward data center infrastructure and less about at-home portable generators. GNRC soared 18% after an upbeat Q1 report last month.

Quanta Services (PWR) — Tuesday, March 31

A trio of Analyst Days occurs on the final day of the month. Quanta Services presents live from New York City, including a Q&A session focused on the company’s strategic initiatives and new long-term financial targets. Like GNRC, PWR has posted a very strong start to 2026, and it sees 20% adjusted EPS growth this year. On the fourth-quarter earnings call, the management team noted a record $44 billion backlog. While many other AI darlings have sold off recently, Quanta shares hover near all-time highs.

Amid the pomp and circumstance, executives will hopefully address key questions, including the latest economywide AI spending trends and the rising costs households are bearing.

Constellation Energy (CEG) — Tuesday, March 31

Constellation is one of those AI names that has pulled back sharply from all-time highs. CEG topped out at $412 last October and remains about 25% below that peak. Now under the 200-day moving average (along with a bearish “death cross,” as pointed out by technical traders), froth has clearly been wiped off the narrative.

But can CEO Joseph Dominguez flip the script? We’ll know more on the morning of March 31. Few details have been shared about the 2026 Business and Earnings Outlook event, though it’s reasonable to conclude that the market’s response to the Analyst Day could shape the ensuing Q1 earnings season.

Consider its size: Constellation is a $109 billion market-cap behemoth in the suddenly outperforming Utilities sector. It has partnered with major AI hyperscalers—Wall Street once lauded those new deals, but they are now arguably more in question.

The Hershey Company (HSY) — Tuesday, March 31

Turning from AI to the consumer, the quarter wraps up with a snack of sorts. The Hershey Company’s 2026 Investor Day occurs as the stock is up a solid 21% YTD. Offering a sweet 2.7% dividend yield, shares may appeal to a variety of investors. There are many moving pieces, including the ongoing impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, the rise and fall of cocoa prices, and the broader state of household spending.

Still, on its Q4 earnings call last month, the Consumer Staples brand name called for up to 400 basis points of gross-margin recovery this year, along with an expanded innovation pipeline. It all sounds delicious, and a recent dividend hike is icing on the cake (or chocolate bar!).

FedEx (FDX) — Wednesday, April 8

We finish with FedEx. Its fiscal Q3 2026 revenue and earnings cross the wires this Thursday after the market close. Among the most pivotal off-season reporters, the global air freight and logistics company within the Industrials sector is a macro bellwether. CEO Raj Subramaniam’s comments on the call will offer the latest takes on the state of economic activity.

From there, the April 8 FedEx Freight Investor Day 2026 could set up the rest of the calendar year. The gathering comes with FDX shares sliding after a torrid rally from $190 last April to $391 in late February.

Higher oil prices are an immediate profitability threat, while geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East do the shipper no favors either. FedEx is also among the many companies seeking refunds from President Trump’s IEEPA tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court last month. With so many crosscurrents, keep this Analyst Day on your radar.

The Bottom Line

Analyst Days offer clues on company-specific trends and strategy as well as indications of macroeconomic health. AI, data centers, the consumer, and overall business activity are in focus from the aforementioned five company events on tap. The aggregate tone will lay the foundation for the Q1 reporting season, which kicks off in less than a month.

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.