FedEx Stock Rallies After Beating Earnings – Cycles Suggest Bottom Is In

This morning FedEx reported earnings. The company reported $2.53 of EPS on $17.4B in revenue, which beat consensus estimates of $1.52 on $16.4B of revenue.

FedEx U.S. residential volume was 72% for Q4 versus 56% from last year.

Residential volume is less profitable for FedEx as compared to business volume given the additional mileage required to deliver shipments.

The company did note that business-to-business shipments were starting to show signs of recovery.

At 1:30 PM ET, the stock is up over 12% on the trading day.

Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

FedEx (FDX) Weekly Chart

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that FDX has likely forming an important intermediate-term bottom. The next projected intermediate-term low is due between 7/20 – 8/24. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there are prior cycle high resistances from 168.37 – 178.50.

On the downside, there are rising intermediate-term supports from 145.96 – 135.02. For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close back below 117.32.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

FDX is in a bullish weekly pattern with positive momentum. Under these conditions, we would expect any downside in FDX to be limited to the rising intermediate-term supports beginning at 146.

Interested in askSlim?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter: @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.