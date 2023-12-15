Falling Interest Rates Is Historically Bullish For Precious Metals!

Investors are getting excited about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate pause and a soft landing for the economy.

Time will tell, but I do want to share with you a correlation that may be telling for the future of interest rates… and perhaps precious metals.

Today we look at a chart highlighting the correlation of Fed Funds and 2-Year treasury bond yields.

As you can see, at critical turning points, the 2-year yield turned down ahead of Fed Funds. That appears to be happening again now. And right at prior highs (resistance).

Will the Fed follow interest rates like they have again and again and again and again?

If they do, we should see a falling interest rates environment develop and this is historically bullish for precious metals! Stay tuned!

2-Year Yields versus Fed Funds Chart

