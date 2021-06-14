FaceTime Going After Zoom Meeting Market Share

Modern devices have enabled us to keep in touch in ways like never before. Today, consumers can communicate via live video, through apps like Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime.

This has been critical throughout the recent global pandemic.

In Statista’s Global Consumer Survey this year, approximately 34% of respondents in the U.S. reported regularly using FaceTime.

Previously, FaceTime was only accessible to those using Apple’s products. But at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the company announced that through it’s iOS 15 update, non-Apple users will be able to join (but not host) FaceTime calls.

Additionally, there will be added features closely resembling other apps such as Zoom. This is a step towards expanding the Apple ecosystem without compromising exclusivity.

Others like Facebook offer device-agnostic apps such as Messenger and WhatsApp (which also rank highly). Going forward, it will be interesting to see how companies adapt their offerings, and how consumers react.

