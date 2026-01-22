Energy Sector (XLE) Front Running Oil Prices

Last week I highlighted the U.S. Oil ETF (USO) and its set up to move higher.

Today, we look at the Energy Sector ETF (XLE) to highlight how it has already broken out and is well on its way higher.

This should bode well for the broader energy arena, including oil and gas prices.

As always, I let the chart do the talking.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$XLE Energy Sector ETF Chart

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.