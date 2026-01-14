Are Oil Prices Setting Up For A Move Higher?

Over the past several months, I’ve been surprised to see oil prices remain stagnant in the face of geopolitical events.

Ukraine/Russia, Israel/Iran. Crude oil has recently traded between $55 to $65.

That said, oil appears to be basing and attempting to move higher.

Today, we look at a chart of the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) and highlight its recent breakout attempt.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$USO United States Oil Fund ETF Chart

Here we can see USO breaking out above its down-trend line. If this sticks, it would likely indicate the start of a rally.

