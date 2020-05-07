Electronic Arts Stock (EA) Falls 4% After Earnings, Cycles Point Lower

Electronic Arts NASDAQ: EA reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.31, which beat consensus estimates of $0.97. Revenue came in at $1.21B, which also beat consensus estimates of $1.18B.
A number of analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the report. Electronic Arts (EA) stock price is currently trading lower today.
Given this background, let’s take a look at the weekly chart.
Electronic Arts (EA)
askSlim Technical Briefing:
The weekly cycle analysis suggests that EA is in a rising phase and due to form an intermediate-term high. Weekly momentum is positive.
On the upside, there is a major resistance zone from 112.58 – 121.71. On the downside, there is an intermediate support zone from 107.07 – 102.94. For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close below 93.07.
askSlim Sum of the Evidence:
EA is in a rising phase with positive weekly momentum. The stock is testing a major resistance zone and the odds favor a pullback from this area. There is a likelihood the stock tests 107 by the end of June.
Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.