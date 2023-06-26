Does Tesla’s Stock Price Break Over $300? (TSLA)

Tesla has experienced an incredible run so far in 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 100% year-to-date. Now TSLA is approaching a key resistance level of around $300 based on Fibonacci Retracements and traditional support and resistance methods.

Will Tesla (TSLA) push above $300?

In today’s video, we’ll break down the chart of Tesla, track its strong performance year-to-date in 2023, and identify potential signs of a bullish exhaustion. We’ll also look back at how TSLA has performed when it has been equally as overextended after a protracted bullish phase.

How can a Fibonacci framework help us better identify potential turning points on this key growth stock in 2023?

What does it mean to have a “confluence of resistance” and what would that suggest for prospects for Tesla in the coming months?

What are potential short-term downside targets for this Consumer Discretionary stock if we do indeed observe a downside retracement?

VIDEO: Tesla Stock (TSLA) Fibonacci Price Analysis – Watch $300 Level!

$TSLA Tesla Stock Chart

