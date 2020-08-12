Deutsche Bank Downgrades Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Cycles Point to Further Downside

The metals saw heavy liquidation on Tuesday.
Front month Gold futures traded lower by over 5 percent, Silver futures by over 13 percent and Platinum over 4%.
In this post, we will review our analysis on Pan American Silver (PAAS).
Deutsche Bank downgraded PAAS from Buy to Hold and raised their price target from $28 to $34.
At 2:00 PM ET, PAAS is trading at $32.03, down 11.6% on the day.
The stock is still up more than 201% from the lows made on March 16th.
Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Weekly Chart
askSlim Technical Briefing:
The weekly cycle analysis suggests that PAAS has formed an intermediate-term high and is in a declining phase. The next projected intermediate-term low is due 8/10 – 9/21. Weekly momentum remains positive.
On the upside, there is an intermediate-term resistance zone from 38.43 – 40.11.
On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support from 28.84 – 25.36.
For the bears to regain control of the longer-term, we would need to see a close below 25.36.
askSlim Sum of the Evidence:
PAAS is in a corrective phase in a longer-term positive cycle pattern. Given these conditions, we see a likelihood that the stock tests the intermediate-term support at 29 by late August.
