Currency Markets Roiled As US Dollar Strengthens

The currency markets are among the largest in the world. And when the reserve currency U.S. Dollar makes a big move, other assets listen (and respond).

Seems like something similar is occurring right now.

Today’s chart 2-pack takes a look at “monthly” charts of the U.S. Dollar and Euro.

Could King Dollar be breaking out while the Euro breaks down?

The U.S. Dollar is breakout out of a bullish double bottom pattern at (1) and appears to be headed higher. Meanwhile, the Euro is breaking down from a bearish double top pattern.

Perhaps it’s time to be aware of the implications for a stronger dollar / weaker euro. These moves will have implications for equities, bonds, and commodities. Stay tuned!

US Dollar vs Euro “monthly” Currency Chart

